Scott Carleton Washam, age 63, entered into rest on Sunday, March 30, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer.



Scott was born on February 1st, 1956 in Arlington, Virginia to James and Barbara Washam. He married Dorice Ellen Johnson on May 10th, 1980. Then, he began managing several hotels in the Southeast. In 1993, they decided to settle down in Augusta, Georgia and raise their two children, Danielle and James Washam. While in Augusta, he successfully managed powder coat paint systems for 26 years.



Scott was a loving father who enjoyed spending time outdoors. His favorite place was the lake, where he loved camping with his family and friends. He was happiest when he was riding jet skis, building fires, and blaring music. He loved helping people and he found a way to fix every problem.



Left to cherish his memories are, his wife Dorice Johnson Washam, his daughter Danielle Esme Washam, his son James Scott Washam, his son's wife Danielle McLendon Washam, his granddaughter Ivy Katherine Washam and his three sisters, Kit C. (Washam) Hudson, Kris Washam Kretzmann and Karen Cross (Washam) Youngblood.



To celebrate his life, the family will receive friends Sunday, April 7th, 2019 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at Thomas L. King Funeral Home, 124 Davis Rd, Martinez GA. 30907