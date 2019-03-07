Home

Scott Farmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Scott Farmer Obituary
Anthony Scott Farmer, 56, husband of Dona Farmer, entered into rest on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday March 09, 2019 at Starling-Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Steve Hartman officiating.

Scott was born in Harlan, Kentucky to John Farmer and the late Wanda Farmer. He was a carpenter for over 25 years at Fort Gordon. As a sports fan, he loved the Hawks and Braves. As much as he loved Kentucky Basketball and fishing, his family and his children were his heart.

He is survived by his wife, Dona Farmer; his children, Shane Farmer, Dylan Farmer and Carson Farmer; one sister, Sandra Farmer; his father, John Farmer; and one grandson, Brycen Farmer.

Memorials may be made to , , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019
