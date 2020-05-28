|
|
Mr. Scott Rickerson
Harlem, GA—Homegoing Celebration graveside service for Mr. Scott Rickerson, 81, of Harlem will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Larry B. Sims, Jr.,Officiator. No formal repast will be held. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 12-7 pm & Saturday 9-9:30 am. Family request that relatives & friends assemble at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/29/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 29, 2020