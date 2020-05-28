Home

Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Graveside service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Solid Rock Baptist Church Cemetery
Scott Rickerson Obituary
Mr. Scott Rickerson
Harlem, GA—Homegoing Celebration graveside service for Mr. Scott Rickerson, 81, of Harlem will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Larry B. Sims, Jr.,Officiator. No formal repast will be held. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 12-7 pm & Saturday 9-9:30 am. Family request that relatives & friends assemble at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/29/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 29, 2020
