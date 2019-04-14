|
It is with broken hearts that we share with you that our beautiful son Sean Michael lost his enduring battle to his years of addiction on April 8, 2019 - but, he has finally found his much deserved peace and comfort in the arms of our Lord Jesus.
He is survived by his father and mother Phil and Donna, his brother Ryan, sister-in-law Ashleigh, niece Ryleigh, nephew Brendon, grandparents Mary Jane Lathan of Augusta Georgia, Jerry and Francoise O'Keefe of Lake Worth Florida, uncles Dan Lathan, Tim Lawandus, Donnie Manus, and Vincent Piazza, aunts Kelly Lawandus, Geraldine O'Keefe, Christine Piazza, and Nathalie Manus, Brenda Bryant and Banna Lathan and many loving cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers or gifts we respectfully request donations in our precious sons name to: Breaking Point Ministries
Sean O'Keefe Scholarship for Indigent Drug Rehabilitation, 527 Julia Court, Grovetown, GA 30813
Online condolances may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr., S-C, Augusta, GA 30909. 762-994-0311
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019