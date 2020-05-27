Home

More Obituaries for Selfie Culbreath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Selfie Culbreath


1935 - 2020
Selfie Culbreath Obituary
Mrs. Selfie Culbreath
Augusta, Georgia— Mrs. Selfie Lee Jennings Wynn Culbreath was born on July 24, 1935 to the late Eddy and Julia Jennings. She joined hands with the Master and departed this earthly life on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
Selfie Lee attended Silas X. Floyd Elementary School and graduated from Lucy Laney High School, Augusta, Georgia in 1953. She was employed as a Nursing Technician for thirty-one years at the Medical College of Georgia. Her passion was for helping people and loving children. She worked nights at the hospital and cared for children during the day. As a young adult, she was baptized and joined the Mount Zion A.M.E. Zion Church in Augusta, Georgia.
She was the wife of the late Frank Culbreath. Preceding her in death were two sons, Herman Wynn and Manuei Jennings; four brothers, James, Carl, Robert and Shelby Jennings; and one sister, Louise Jennings Coleman.
Selfie had a great love for her family. She leaves to cherish her memories: four sons, Ronald (Pamela) Wynn, Robert H. Culbreath, Eddy W. (Donna) Culbreath, Julian B. (Sheila) Culbreath, all of Augusta, Georgia; one daughter, Philura (Forrest) McGahee of Decatur, Georgia; one adopted son James (Delores) Campbell; one brother, Richard D. (Mary) Jennings; a sister in-law, Patricia Jennings; two sisters, Eddie R. Jennings and Dorothy M. Sturgis all of Augusta, Georgia; one godson, Deryl ( Alexis) Jennings, Concord, North Carolina; ten grandchildren, several great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, lots of cousins, friends and born of the heart sons and daughters.
Graveside services will be conducted Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Southview Cemetery, 1102 Nellieville Road, Augusta, GA, Reverend Sharon Caldwell, eulogist.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706) 722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 28, 2020
