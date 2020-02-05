|
SFC (Retired) Edward Beasley
Augusta, GA—Sergeant (Retired) First Class Edward Beasley departed this life on January 29, 2020 at Pruitt Health Augusta. He was born on November 2, 1941 in Monroeville, Alabama to the late Mack and Lillie Ruth Beasley.
He was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the U.S. Army for twenty-four years. After retiring in 1985, he was employed by the Department of Defense as a civil service employee. He worked as a Telecommunication Specialist until
He is survived by his wife, Louise Beasley; daughters, Alechia (Bermon) Beasley-Norwood, Cynthia (Norman) Reynolds; five grandchildren, Katerra (Keith Jr.) Godbee, Christopher Philpott, Cassidy Reynolds, Ashley Reynolds, Reagan Reynolds; two great grandchildren, Nadeyah Gore, Bryson Godbee; sister, Novella Broughton-Beasley; brother, Charles (Mary) Poindexter and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a twin brother, two sisters and a stepdaughter.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12:00 noon from Thankful Baptist Church, 302 Walker Street, Reverend Christopher J. Waters. Interment will be in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. The remains will lie in state at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
Family will receive friends Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the mortuary.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020