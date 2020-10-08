SFC (Ret.) James E. Morris, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Retires Army Military Sergeant First Class and Retired Augusta Police Office Lieutenant James Elwood (Edward) Morris departed this life September 22, 2020.
James began his early education in Northumberland County schools in Ditchley, Virginia. He then attended Baltimore City, Maryland Public School System and earned his High School Equivalency Certificate from the State of Georgia Department of Education in Augusta, Georgia on October 18, 1976.
James was drafted in the United State Army on June 11, 1953. He served multiple tours in Vietnam and Korea and retired from the Department of the Army (Ft. Gordon, Georgia) on February 28, 1974. After retiring from the United States Army, James joined the Augusta Police Department where he served 18 years and 6 months in service to the officers, citizens and the City of Augusta. After retiring from the Augusta Police Department, James then served several years as a Major at Sizemore Security. James was a member of Beulah Grove Baptist Church in Augusta, Georgia where he served on the Security Ministry.
James was deeply saddened by the passing of his wife Elaine J. Morris, his son, Allen Morris and grandson, Broderick Morris.
He leaves to cherish his memory, four children: Gregory Morris Sr. (Jeannette), Denise King, James Morris, Jr. and Steven Morris (Priscilla); grandchildren; great grandchildren; one sister, Joanna Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Instead of flowers, the family ask any financial donation(s) be sent to Beulah Grove Baptist Church Accountability Office at 1434 Poplar Street, Augusta, GA 30901 in the name of James Elwood Morris.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 9, 2020