SFC John C. Dunn, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Funeral services for SFC John C. Dunn, Sr. 88, who entered into rest March 4, 2020 will be conducted
Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. from Greater Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, Dr. Victor R. Thomas, Pastor. Survivors include a son, John C. Dunn, Jr., three daughters, Vanessa L. Dunn, Wanda M. Dunn, Sandra L. Dunn, all of Augusta; one grandson, Zion A. Dunn; one sister, Mary Holmes; one brother, Hardin Dunn & other loving family & friends. Visitation will be at C.A. Reid Funeral Home on Friday from 2-7 p.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - March 10, 2020, March 13, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -