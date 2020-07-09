1/1
Sfc Johnny (Ret.) Reeder
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sfc's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SFC (Ret.) Johnny Reeder
Augusta, GA—Mr. Johnny Reeder, age 90, of Augusta, GA passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Fort Gordon, GA. The Home-Going Celebration graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Augusta, GA with Rev. Dr. Robert Williams, officiating. Public viewing of the body will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12-7:00 p.m. The family is requesting that relatives and friends please assemble at the graveside at 10:45 a.m. for the service.
Survivors: a wife, Mrs. Mattie Reeder; a son, Howard Reeder; a daughter, Shirley Barnes; three grandchildren, Byron Reeder, Xaviera Barnes Johnson and Zion Reeder; one sister, Fannie Fickling; a host of nieces, nephews, additional family members, friends and comrades.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/10/2020





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved