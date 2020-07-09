SFC (Ret.) Johnny Reeder
Augusta, GA—Mr. Johnny Reeder, age 90, of Augusta, GA passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Fort Gordon, GA. The Home-Going Celebration graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Augusta, GA with Rev. Dr. Robert Williams, officiating. Public viewing of the body will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12-7:00 p.m. The family is requesting that relatives and friends please assemble at the graveside at 10:45 a.m. for the service.
Survivors: a wife, Mrs. Mattie Reeder; a son, Howard Reeder; a daughter, Shirley Barnes; three grandchildren, Byron Reeder, Xaviera Barnes Johnson and Zion Reeder; one sister, Fannie Fickling; a host of nieces, nephews, additional family members, friends and comrades.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/10/2020