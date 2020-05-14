Home

Memorial service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Sfc Kirk O. Scott


1970 - 2020
Sfc Kirk O. Scott Obituary
SFC Kirk O. Scott
Sierra Vista, AZ—SFC Kirk Scott gained his heavenly wings Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Dwight Eisenhower Army Medical Hospital, Fort Gordon, GA.
Kirk leaves to cherish his memory parents, Richard and Laurel Scott, brother Marlon (Elizabeth) Scott, childhood friends Robert Divin and Kenneth Hugh, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Memorial service will be 1:00 pm Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery.
The service will be available via live streaming at
https://youtu.be/IULBDCTmMiE
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/15/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 15, 2020
