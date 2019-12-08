Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Sgm Nikoi
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
B. A. Williams Chapel
Sgm Eleazer Niikote (Ret.) Nikoi

Sgm Eleazer Niikote (Ret.) Nikoi
SGM (Ret.) Eleazer Niikote Nikoi
Fort Gordon, GA—SGM (Ret.) Eleazer N. Nikoi was born on March 19, 1950, in Accra, Ghana to the late Seth and Sarah (Quartey) Nikoi. He entered into rest on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at B. A. Williams Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, SC with full Military Honors. He attended the University of Nairobi and Tuskegee University where he graduated with a DVM Degree in Veterinary Medicine. He joined the United States Army in 1982 and retired in 2005. He was an avid Sharp Shooter, Mason, attended Church of the Good Shephard on Fort Gordon, and member of Knights of Columbus. Nikoi was a Science Teacher at Laney High School in Augusta for several years. Proceeding him in death are his parents, and a son, Ni-Amon Nikoi. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 43 years, Lula B., one daughter, Lissa Nikoi (Keyonta) Williams; son Michael V. Nikoi; three grandchildren, Jaylah Toliver, Carter Williams, and Isaac Williams, all of Augusta, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
