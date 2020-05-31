1Sg(Ret.) Lawyer Denson Sr.
1SG(Ret.) Lawyer Denson Sr.
Hephzibah, GA—Lawyer Denson, Sr, 78, entered into rest Thursday, May28, 2020 in Augusta. A private viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home in Hephzibah, Ga. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. under the direction of Small's Mortuary in Alabama. Interment will follow at Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery Spanish Fort in Mobile, AL. Survivors are his son, Lawyer (Cynthia) Denson II; daughters Felecia, Shannon, and Sharese " Domonique" Denson; Brothers Ezell, Roland, Vernon (Felicia), and Larry Denson; granddaughters Ja'Ming Lamar and Denver "Colorado" Grant and a host of other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to Small's Mortuary, 950 South Broad Street, Mobile, Al 36603. 251-431-0559.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
