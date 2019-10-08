|
Sgt 1st Class Anthony "Red Bone" Jones
Augusta, Ga—Sgt 1st Class Anthony Jones ("Red Bone") entered into rest Monday, September 30, 2019, in Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his memories daughters; Amour and Stacei Jones; parents, Frank and Virginia Thomas; a special cousin Valetta Gipson; long time military friends Sgt. Major John Bond, SFC Eric Woodland and a host of other relatives, co-workers and friends.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Church of Christ, 120 Grace Street. Internment, Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia SC., with Full Military Honors. Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/9/2019
