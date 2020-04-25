|
Shakeria L. Harris
Trenton, SC—Shakeria L. Harris, entered into rest April 18, 2020. A private graveside service will be held 2 pm Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Republican Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Willie Patten, Jr., officiating.
Shakeria attended Strom Thurmond High School. She was employed by Walmart as a Stocker. She was a member of Republican Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Marquis Anthony Brooks, III; her parents, Annetta Harris and Michael Thompson; two brothers, Deontrez Harris and Ja'Mikell Thompson: maternal grandparents, Irene and Glen Lanham, Randolph Upson; paternal grandparents, Arlene Coy and Lewis Brown; a host of other relatives and friends. G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - April 26, 2020
