Shalea Carswell
Waynesboro, GA—Shalea Danielle Carswell, 33, of Waynesboro, GA, entered into eternal rest on September 6, 2019. She is the daughter of Darnell and Dianne Carswell. Visitation for family and friends will be at the residence of Mrs. Bennie Mae Carswell, 448 Rosedale Road, Waynesboro, GA. Per the family's request, please refrain from any food contributions.
In Love, The Carswell Family
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/7/2019
