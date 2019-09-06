Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shalea Carswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shalea Carswell


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shalea Carswell Obituary
Shalea Carswell
Waynesboro, GA—Shalea Danielle Carswell, 33, of Waynesboro, GA, entered into eternal rest on September 6, 2019. She is the daughter of Darnell and Dianne Carswell. Visitation for family and friends will be at the residence of Mrs. Bennie Mae Carswell, 448 Rosedale Road, Waynesboro, GA. Per the family's request, please refrain from any food contributions.
In Love, The Carswell Family
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/7/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shalea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.