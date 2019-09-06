|
|
Shalea Carswell
Waynesboro, GA—Shalea Danielle Carswell, 33, of Waynesboro, GA, entered into eternal rest on September 6, 2019. She is the daughter of Darnell and Dianne Carswell. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Waynesboro Deliverance Evangelistic Church, 938 Old Millen Highway, Waynesboro,
GA. Interment will be in the New Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery, 1996 Hatcher Mill Road, Waynesboro
GA. Viewing for Immediate Family Only will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 12:30-2:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, GA. Shalea will lie in state Wednesday at the church from 10;00-11:00 a.m.
Visitation for family and friends will be at the residence of Mrs. Bennie Mae Carswell, 448 Rosedale Road, Waynesboro, GA, Sunday, September 8 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. and Monday, September 9 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Per the family's request, please refrain from any food contributions.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/8/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 7, 2019