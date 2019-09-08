Home

Shalea Danielle Carswell

Ms. Shalea Danielle Carswell
Waynesboro, GA—Shalea Danielle Carswell, 33, entered into eternal rest on September 6, 2019. She is the daughter of Darnell and Dianne Carswell. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Waynesboro Deliverance Evangelistic Church, 938 Old Millen Highway, Waynesboro,
GA. Interment will be in the New Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery, 1996 Hatcher Mill Road, Waynesboro
GA. Shalea will lie in state Wednesday at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Her loving and devoted family will cherish her memories.
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/9/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 9, 2019
