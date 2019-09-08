|
Ms. Shalea Danielle Carswell
Waynesboro, GA—Shalea Danielle Carswell, 33, entered into eternal rest on September 6, 2019. She is the daughter of Darnell and Dianne Carswell. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Waynesboro Deliverance Evangelistic Church, 938 Old Millen Highway, Waynesboro, GA. There will be No Public Viewing at the funeral home. Interment will be in the New Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery, 1996 Hatcher Mill Road, Waynesboro, GA. Shalea will lie in state Wednesday at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Her loving and devoted family will cherish her memories.
