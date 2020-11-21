Ms. Shaleta LaKiena Turner
Charlotte, NC—Charlotte, NC: Shaleta Lakiena Turner, 39, formerly of Edgefield, departed this life on Wednesday, November 18,2020 in Atrium Health.
She was the daughter of Ruth Thomas McKinney and the late Lewis McKinney. She was a 1999 graduated to Strom Thurmond High School, graduated Morris College in 2004 and a graduate of Kaplan University. She was employed by American Red Cross.
Surviving ; her mother, Ruth Thomas McKinney, North Augusta, GA; 3 sisters, Dorothy Thomas, North Augusta, SC, Tina Turner, Columbia, SC and Charmaine Thomas, Edgefield, SC; nieces, nephew, and other relatives and friends.
A Graveside Service to celebrate her life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, 11/24/20 at Piney Grove Holiness Church Cemetery in Edgefield County, SC.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Monday 11/23/20 at the funeral home.
Condolences maybe sent to the family at www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.com
.
All in attendance, please observe the Coronavirus guidelines.
Butler and Sons Funeral Home, Saluda, SC is assisting the Turner/Mckinney Family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/23/2020