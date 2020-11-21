1/1
Shaleta LaKiena Turner
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shaleta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Shaleta LaKiena Turner
Charlotte, NC—Charlotte, NC: Shaleta Lakiena Turner, 39, formerly of Edgefield, departed this life on Wednesday, November 18,2020 in Atrium Health.
She was the daughter of Ruth Thomas McKinney and the late Lewis McKinney. She was a 1999 graduated to Strom Thurmond High School, graduated Morris College in 2004 and a graduate of Kaplan University. She was employed by American Red Cross.
Surviving ; her mother, Ruth Thomas McKinney, North Augusta, GA; 3 sisters, Dorothy Thomas, North Augusta, SC, Tina Turner, Columbia, SC and Charmaine Thomas, Edgefield, SC; nieces, nephew, and other relatives and friends.
A Graveside Service to celebrate her life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, 11/24/20 at Piney Grove Holiness Church Cemetery in Edgefield County, SC.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Monday 11/23/20 at the funeral home.
Condolences maybe sent to the family at www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.com.
All in attendance, please observe the Coronavirus guidelines.
Butler and Sons Funeral Home, Saluda, SC is assisting the Turner/Mckinney Family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/23/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved