W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gregory Levett and Sons Funeral Home Chapel
1999 Hwy. 138 SE
Conyers, GA
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Gregory Levett and Sons Funeral Home Chapel
1999 Hwy. 138 SE
Conyers, GA
Shannon Patricia Jackson Obituary
Shannon Patricia Jackson
Fairburn, GA—Shannon Patricia Jackson, 44, entered into rest Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born in Oakland, California to Lorraine Koons and the late James Koons along with her fraternal twin Patrick Koons. Survivors are her five children, Devin Jackson, Jordan Jackson, Jaylin Jackson, Cashara Weems, and DeCarlos Weems; her granddaughter, Ava Jenkins; her beloved siblings, Denine Harris, Dashaun Johnson, Katherine Aybar, Heather Koons and a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Gregory Levett and Sons Funeral Home Chapel, 1999 Hwy. 138 SE,Conyers, GA 30013. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Gregory Levett and Sons Funeral Home.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901
(706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019
