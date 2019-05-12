|
|
Shannon Wilson, 50, entered into rest on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
A memorial service will be held from the chapel of Chance and Hydrick Funeral Directors on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with Prophet Harold Moore Eulogist and Pastor Sabrina Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The Lydia Project, 1369 Interstate Parkway Augusta, GA 30909-5626 or to www.thelydiaproject.org.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 12, 2019