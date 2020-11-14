Sharla Ann (Von Nyvenheim) Gibson
Evans, GA—In the morning of Monday, November 9, 2020, Sharla Ann (Von Nyvenheim) Gibson, passed away at the age of 62.
She will be remembered for her strong faith, her love of family, her love of animals and tremendous pride of her service for the country in the Navy, as well as her career with the Secret Service, her White House detail, the 2002 Winter Olympics and the visit of the Pope. She retired from service as Division Director, Technical Security in November 2012.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/15/2020