Sharon B. Wall
Thomson, GA—Mrs. Sharon B. Wall, 62, entered into rest October 16, 2019.
She was born in Augusta, GA, the daughter of the late Rev. Richard William Boyd and the late Jewell Morgan Boyd. She grew up in the Augusta area, but lived in Thomson most of her life. Sharon graduated from Thomson High School and obtained her Administrative Secretary's degree from Augusta College. Mrs. Wall was active in children's ministry in several area churches all of her life and most recently as a volunteer at Ignite at Thomson First United Methodist Church where she was an involved and supportive member in several other roles. She was the corporation secretary for Camellia City Communications, Inc., owner of WTHO FM and WTWA Radio Stations.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Mike Wall; daughter, Mariah Wall; brother, Billy Boyd (Martha) of Cornelia, GA; sister, Vickie Ellison (Walter) of Forsyth, GA; and a large, loving extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ronny Brannen officiating. Interment will be at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens for family members.
Friends may visit Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. in the Thomson FUMC Fellowship Hall prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Preschool Ministry of Thomson First United Methodist Church 323 Church Street.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Sharon Wall.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/18/2019
