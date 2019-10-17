Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomson FUMC Fellowship Hall
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Wall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon B. Wall


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon B. Wall Obituary
Sharon B. Wall
Thomson, GA—Mrs. Sharon B. Wall, 62, entered into rest October 16, 2019.
She was born in Augusta, GA, the daughter of the late Rev. Richard William Boyd and the late Jewell Morgan Boyd. She grew up in the Augusta area, but lived in Thomson most of her life. Sharon graduated from Thomson High School and obtained her Administrative Secretary's degree from Augusta College. Mrs. Wall was active in children's ministry in several area churches all of her life and most recently as a volunteer at Ignite at Thomson First United Methodist Church where she was an involved and supportive member in several other roles. She was the corporation secretary for Camellia City Communications, Inc., owner of WTHO FM and WTWA Radio Stations.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Mike Wall; daughter, Mariah Wall; brother, Billy Boyd (Martha) of Cornelia, GA; sister, Vickie Ellison (Walter) of Forsyth, GA; and a large, loving extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ronny Brannen officiating. Interment will be at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens for family members.
Friends may visit Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. in the Thomson FUMC Fellowship Hall prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Preschool Ministry of Thomson First United Methodist Church 323 Church Street.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Sharon Wall.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/18/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now