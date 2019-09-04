Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Sharon Elaine Robertson Obituary
Sharon Elaine Robertson
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Sharon Elaine Robertson, 66, who entered into rest September 4, 2019 will be conducted Monday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. Gene Feagin officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Sharon was a 1971 graduate of North Augusta High School and a 1976 graduate of the University of South Carolina. Ms. Robertson retired from a career in nursing which included University Hospital Med-Surg, ER and Internal Medicine Partners of Augusta. She was an animal lover, enjoyed studying history, in particular, the history of aviation and aeronautics. Sharon's two heroes were Pat Summit and Amelia Earhart. She was preceded in death by her parents Dallas Robertson and Frances LaFavor.
Survivors include one sister, Anne (Jim) Johnson and nephew, Jeffrey Johnson.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 3 until 5.
Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 199 Willow Run Road, Aiken, SC 29801.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019
