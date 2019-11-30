Home

Sharon Eubanks


1954 - 2019
Sharon Eubanks Obituary
Sharon Eubanks
North Augusta, South Carolina—Sharon Eubanks, 65 went to her heavenly home on Thursday November 28, 2019.
She was the only daughter of the late Adrian and Hilda Scaggs of Ansted , WV.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years Mike Feaster; son M. Lee (Brandi) Legg of Johnston, SC; aunt Geraldine Cole of Ansted, WV.
Memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/1/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019
