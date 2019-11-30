|
|
Sharon Eubanks
North Augusta, South Carolina—Sharon Eubanks, 65 went to her heavenly home on Thursday November 28, 2019.
She was the only daughter of the late Adrian and Hilda Scaggs of Ansted , WV.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years Mike Feaster; son M. Lee (Brandi) Legg of Johnston, SC; aunt Geraldine Cole of Ansted, WV.
Memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
