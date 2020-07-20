Sharon Renee Phillips
Augusta, GA—Sharon Renee Phillips, 57, died July 17, 2020 peacefully at her home in Augusta, GA.
A small graveside service will be held for family.
Sherry was born on August 21, 1962 in Madison, GA. From an early age, Sherry had a natural ability to connect with others and bring people joy. Her loved ones described her as their "protector." She enjoyed singing at Bonner's Restaurant as a young girl. She loved music and photography and was talented in both.
Sherry had a passion for helping others. She began her career as a nurse and subsequently became a Certified Addiction Counselor. She used her experience, strength and hope to inspire countless others in their own recovery. This care extended from her career to her personal life as Sherry's ultimate joy was being a mother to her two daughters, Anna Kate and Callie. Her love and strength lives on in them and everyone whose life she touched.
Sherry is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Tamplin; her step-father, Vernon (Terry) Tamplin Jr.; and her brother Timothy Phillips.
Sherry is survived by her Daughters, Anna Kate Barr (Austin) and Callie Waters; Loving Partner, Ron Ellis; sisters, Donna Prior (Billy) and Vickie Morris; Nieces, Annie Copelan (CM), Makenzi Greenway (Tyler), and Alivia Ballard (Dakota); and nephew Joshua Phillips (Tori).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sherry's honor to the Hope House at hopehouseaugusta.org
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - July 21, 2020