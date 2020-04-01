|
Sharon Samuels
AUGUSTA, GA—Ms. Samuels entered into rest Monday, March 30th. She was a retiree of University Hospital (LPN) and the Augusta Transit Department (Accountant/Parts Manager). Ms. Samuels leaves behind her very special friend, Paul Sullivan, two brothers: Michael (Elena) Glover and Henry Samuels, two daughters: Tawana (Lorenzo) Williams Fortner and Nicole Sullivan (Colin Jennings), and one granddaughter: Noelle Sullivan, as well as a host of nieces and nephews and beloved friend, Mattie Bokknight. In respect of Ms. Samuels' wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. All respects may be honored at her address on Kennedy Dr. but please call Nicole Sullivan in advance at 706-993-4033. Thank you.
