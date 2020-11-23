Sharon Stefanko
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Sharon Jo Stefanko, age 55, beloved wife for 32 years to Mr. David Stefanko, passed away on Friday November 20th, 2020 at her home in North Augusta, SC.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Siara (Jonathan) Wallace; and grandchild, Jaedyn R. Wallace.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Donard L.& Josie Newberry Williams; and brothers, Donard C. Williams and Brent Williams.
Mrs. Stefanko was a Registered Nurse and was privileged to work at P.S.A. and the VA Hospital, in the years that she worked. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday November 24th, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church in Aiken at 12pm with Pastor Jonathan Boarman officiating.
Mrs. Sefanko will be conveyed to Rosedale Funeral Home in Martinsburg, WV for interment at the Rosedale Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11am-12pm on the day of the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the American Heart Association
at: Po Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692, In memory of Mrs. Sharon Stefanko.
The Augusta Chronicle - Monday November 23rd, 2020