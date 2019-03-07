Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
Sharon Y. Thomas Obituary
Mrs. Sharon Y. Thomas entered into rest on Monday, March 4, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Pastor Sammie James officiating. Burial will be at Walker Memorial Park. Survivors are her husband, Bryan Thomas; daughter, Bria Thomas; son, Jaryd Thomas; aunt, Margia Trotty; uncles, Henry (Jean) Trotty, Taylor Trotty; four godchildren; and a host of cousins who were like her nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019
