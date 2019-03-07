|
Mrs. Sharon Y. Thomas entered into rest on Monday, March 4, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Pastor Sammie James officiating. Burial will be at Walker Memorial Park. Survivors are her husband, Bryan Thomas; daughter, Bria Thomas; son, Jaryd Thomas; aunt, Margia Trotty; uncles, Henry (Jean) Trotty, Taylor Trotty; four godchildren; and a host of cousins who were like her nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019