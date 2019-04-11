Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Jenkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sheila Jenkins Obituary
Mrs. Sheila G. Jenkins, 77, entered into eternal rest on April 8, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Gospel Water Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Robert L. Ramsey officiating. Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Winslow and Pauline Gaskin, her brother, Windsor David Gaskin, her sister, Eleanor Smith, and her daughter, Robin M. Bridgeforth. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 58 years, James Jenkins; her children, Darren, Kevin (Ashley), Martin (Alison), Phillip (Yolanda); her nephew, Dale (Cynthia); her sister, Estelle Gaskin; grandchildren, Ian (Ashley), James, Simone, Chandler, Lanayah, Ayden, Zuri, Aubree, Esperanza, and Yasir; her adopted family Lorie, Michael, Marquis, Mikaela, and Morgan; and a host of loving extended family and friends. A wake will be held at the funeral home from 6 to 8 pm on Friday. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Augusta Mini Theatre, Inc., 2548 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA 30906.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now