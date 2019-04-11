|
Mrs. Sheila G. Jenkins, 77, entered into eternal rest on April 8, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Gospel Water Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Robert L. Ramsey officiating. Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Winslow and Pauline Gaskin, her brother, Windsor David Gaskin, her sister, Eleanor Smith, and her daughter, Robin M. Bridgeforth. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 58 years, James Jenkins; her children, Darren, Kevin (Ashley), Martin (Alison), Phillip (Yolanda); her nephew, Dale (Cynthia); her sister, Estelle Gaskin; grandchildren, Ian (Ashley), James, Simone, Chandler, Lanayah, Ayden, Zuri, Aubree, Esperanza, and Yasir; her adopted family Lorie, Michael, Marquis, Mikaela, and Morgan; and a host of loving extended family and friends. A wake will be held at the funeral home from 6 to 8 pm on Friday. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Augusta Mini Theatre, Inc., 2548 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA 30906.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019