Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Vigil
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
The Church of the Most Holy Trinity
Sheila Vaughan Schmitz


1940 - 2019
Sheila Vaughan Schmitz
Atlanta, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga, Ms. Sheila Vaughan Schmitz, age 79.
Sheila was a native and longtime resident of Augusta. She attended Sacred Heart, Mount St. Joseph and graduated from Aquinas in 1958. Following high school, she became a flight attendant with Eastern Airlines for thirteen years. She was married and lived in Atlanta. She came back to Augusta and sold real estate in the Augusta area. She was a member of The Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Sheila was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend to many.
Sheila is survived by her daughter: Flynn Schmitz Scott (Mark); son: Warren M. Schmitz Jr (Lorie); grandchildren: Mathew and Scarlett Schmitz, Mary Grace Deus, Emily and Margaret Scott; sisters: Kerry Poteet Walker (Joe) and Connie Vaughan Cannon (Bobby); and brother: Cornelius Joseph Vaughn III.
The Vigil service will be at 6:00 P.M. on Monday, December 9, 2019, followed by visitation for family and friends from 6:30 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity with Fr. Allan J. McDonald celebrant. Burial will be in Westover Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to: Pregnant Choices, 4325 Washington Road, Evans,Ga. 30809
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday 12/8/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019
