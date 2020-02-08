Home

C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Sheila Winfrey Glover


1965 - 2020
Sheila Winfrey Glover Obituary
Sheila Winfrey Glover
Augusta, Georgia—Sheila Winfrey Glover was a native of Augusta GA. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Cherrie Winfrey of Augusta. She attended T.W Josey High School. She entered into rest on February 4th, 2020. She is survived by all five of her loving children, Jermaine Winfrey, Dr. Richard (Vernessa) Glover, Leslie (William) Davis, Whitney Glover and Cherrie Glover; a brother, Kerry (Lillie) Hawthorne; 12 grandchildren, two nieces, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The wake will be Friday, February 14th, from 3-6pm and the funeral service will be Saturday, February 15th, at 11:00am at C.A Reid Memorial Funeral Home; Interment will be immediately following the service at Walker Memorial Park.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 2-09-20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020
