Shelbie Jackson Paschall
Beech Island, SC—Private Family Graveside Services for Mrs. Shelbie Jackson Paschall, 78, who entered into rest March 22, 2020 will be conducted in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Rev. Dale Reeves officiating.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Thomas Glynn Paschall, Sr.; a son and daughter-in-law, Thomas Glynn (Alison) Paschall, Jr.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Luann (Clint) Baker and Paula (Charles) Stribling; a brother, Franklin Jackson; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Augusta Chronicle - March 24, 2020
