Shelbie Jackson Paschall


1941 - 2020
Shelbie Jackson Paschall Obituary
Shelbie Jackson Paschall
Beech Island, SC—Private Family Graveside Services for Mrs. Shelbie Jackson Paschall, 78, who entered into rest March 22, 2020 will be conducted in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Rev. Dale Reeves officiating.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Thomas Glynn Paschall, Sr.; a son and daughter-in-law, Thomas Glynn (Alison) Paschall, Jr.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Luann (Clint) Baker and Paula (Charles) Stribling; a brother, Franklin Jackson; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (903.278.1181). For complete details and to sign the registry
visit poseycares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - March 24, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2020
