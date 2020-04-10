|
|
Shelby Radcliff
Augusta, GA—Ms. Shelby Radcliff, 82, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Shelby was a caring and devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Because of her nurturing spirit, gardening was a natural hobby. She enjoyed working in the yard with her flowers. She was a faithful servant of God all of her days and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Shelby is survived by her children: Deborah Radcliff New, William Darrell Radcliff, Timothy Pynes Radcliff, and Angela Radcliff Soutar; 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and brothers: John David Jenkins and William Ronald Jenkins. She was preceded in death by a son: Everett Eugene Radcliff Jr.; brothers: Bernard Martel Jenkins and James Aubrey Jenkins; and a sister: Peggy Jeannine St. Clair.
A private graveside services was held Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The Augusta Chronicle - Saturday 4/11/20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2020