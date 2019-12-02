|
|
Shelvy Jean Sanderson
Louisville, Georgia—Mrs. Shelvy Jean Sanderson, wife of the late Roger P. Sanderson, of Louisville GA, entered into rest on November 26, 2019 at Jefferson Hospital in Louisville GA. Shelvy was the daughter of the late Herman E. and Abbri Etheredge. She was a member of Curtis Baptist Church. Private interment will be held at Westover Memorial Park. Surviovrs include her first cousin Frances Boatwright of South Carolina, stepdaughter Amy Rhoden of Ridge Spring S.C, two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 www.kingfh.com 706-863-6747
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/03/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019