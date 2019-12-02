The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Shelvy Jean Sanderson


1937 - 2019
Shelvy Jean Sanderson Obituary
Shelvy Jean Sanderson
Louisville, Georgia—Mrs. Shelvy Jean Sanderson, wife of the late Roger P. Sanderson, of Louisville GA, entered into rest on November 26, 2019 at Jefferson Hospital in Louisville GA. Shelvy was the daughter of the late Herman E. and Abbri Etheredge. She was a member of Curtis Baptist Church. Private interment will be held at Westover Memorial Park. Surviovrs include her first cousin Frances Boatwright of South Carolina, stepdaughter Amy Rhoden of Ridge Spring S.C, two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/03/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019
