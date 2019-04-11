Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherod Vinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherod Vinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sherod Vinson Obituary
Mr. Sherod Vinson, of Mahogany Terrace, entered into rest April 6, 2019. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Clearwater with Michael Thurmond officiating.

Mr. Vinson, a native of Aiken County was a 1970 graduate of Jefferson High School. He retired in 2018 as a Quality Control Inspector for Zeus Industrial Products.

Survivors include his wife, Audrey Miles Vinson; four sons, Diron R. (Shameka) Vinson, Sr., Chavados Miles, Kuniaki Miles and Antonio Getzson; two daughters, Brittany C. Vinson and Whitney S. Williams; four brothers, Andrew (Margaret) Vinson, Jr., Melvin (Sherrel) Vinson, Albert Vinson and Roosevelt Vinson; two sisters, Mary Ann Schoultz and Mahalia (Louie) Cryts; eight grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now