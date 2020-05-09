|
|
Sheron Anna Glover
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Sheron Glover, 57, of North Augusta, SC, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from complications of a traumatic brain injury that occurred eight years ago.
A lifelong area resident, she was a daughter of the late Pierre Maurice Sturgis and the late Joyce Augusta Mummah Wilkie. Prior to her injury, she was a Secretary. She a was a loving mother and sister. First and foremost, she loved her family and her pets. Sheron was an avid animal lover and a wonderful cook. Teaching many in the area to make cornbread and the best biscuits ever tasted. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, interior design and playing canasta. She could do anything she set her mind to. She was preceded in death her parents, her son Trey Glover and three brothers, Edwin Sturgis, David Sturgis and Sam Sturgis. Survivors include her sisters, Susan S. Johnson, Sandra S. Riley and her husband, Larry and Sally S. Bryan. Nieces, Latisha Gonzalez, Carla Garner, Tori, Bailey and Kenley Gordon, and Erica, Jessica, Brittany and Ashley Sturgis and nephews, Jason Johnson and Neal Riley.
The family will hold a private service. Due to her love of animals the family has requested that memorials be made to the Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare. (www.letlovelive.org)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Sheron and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/10/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 10, 2020