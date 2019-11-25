|
Sherrie Hoyle Thompson
North Augusta, SC—Ms. Sherrie Hoyle Thompson, 61, entered into rest on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Madison Heights Memory Care.
Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Patrick Harmon officiating. Interment will be in Jackson Cemetery.
Sherrie had an unparalleled sense of humor. She lit up the room with her one of a kind smile and laugh. The beach was her favorite destination but the shopping was what drew her there more than the sand and surf. Spending time with her family to whom she was tremendously loyal and fiercely loving was her favorite thing to do. Sherrie retired from Westinghouse-SRS after 35 years of service in document control and accounting.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Brooke Allen (Richard) of Hilton Head; Lauren Black (Jeff) of Delray, FL and Beth Burckhalter (Jason) of North Augusta; her grandchildren, Gage Jester, Bryan Allen, Emma Lawton Allen, Saylor Burckhalter, Fischer Burckhalter, Ethan Black and Addison Black.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Madison Heights and to nurses Linda and Katie for their care and compassion.
Memorials may be made to the , 106 SRP Drive, Evans, GA 30809.
