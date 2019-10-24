|
Mrs. Sherry Blackmon Hyman
Beech Island, South Carolina—Mrs. Sherry Blackmon Hyman, 63, loving wife of Mr. Marc Hyman, of Pine Log Road, Beech Island, SC, entered into rest on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at her home. Preceded in death by her father, John Lee Ward, Jr., and siblings: Joan Carpenter, Lee Ward, Kenneth Ward, and Darryl Ward.
Born in Milledgeville, Ga, Mrs. Hyman was a 1974 graduate of Hephzibah High School. She was a floral designer for thirty-five years and the owner and operator of Blackmon's Nursery for seventeen years. She was a member of Bath First Baptist Church and in their choir and taught the Ladies Sunday School Class.
Surviving is her husband Marc Hyman, of Beech Island, SC; her mother, Norma Ward, of Hephzibah, GA; two children: Timothy (Paige) Blackmon, of Graniteville, SC and Michelle Couvillon (Christopher), of Aiken, SC; a sister, Mary Kilgore, of Keysville, GA; three brothers: Wayne (Robbie) Ward, of Kite, GA, Paul Ward, of Tampa, FL and John Lee Ward, III, of Milledgeville, GA; nine grandchildren: Angela Blackmon, Shealyn Blackmon, Danica Blackmon, Lindsey Blackmon, Blake Couvillon, Caroline Couvillon, Cody (Kennedy) Icenhour, Macy Icenhour, and Chris Gaudinier and two great-grandchildren: Adyline Icenhour and Asher Icenhour.
The family will greet friends Saturday evening from 5 until 8 at Bath First Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life service will be on Sunday at 3 o'clock at Bath First Baptist Church with Pastor Herb Sons, Dr. Joe Youngblood, and Dr. Lynn Kirkland officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.
Pallbearers will be John Kilgore, Jody Dyches, Paul Ward, Wayne Ward, Tommy Adair, Al Norris, Terry Ward, and Jerome Bargeron.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019