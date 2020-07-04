Sherry Denise Dukes
Augusta, GA—Sherry Denise Dukes, 67, wife of 32 years to Jack L. Dukes, entered into rest Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at University Hospital.
Memorial services will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, at 1:00 PM from Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Dwayne Carter officiating.
Mrs. Dukes, daughter of the late Faye Collins Cook and Theodore Cook, was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a Dental Hygenist and the Deli Manager for Sherry's Good Food. She was crowned Miss Georgia Forestry for 1969.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brothers, Richard Cook and Kevin Cook, and by several nieces and nephews.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2607 Commons Blvd, Augusta, GA 30909.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/05/2020