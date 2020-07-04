1/1
Sherry Denise Dukes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry Denise Dukes
Augusta, GA—Sherry Denise Dukes, 67, wife of 32 years to Jack L. Dukes, entered into rest Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at University Hospital.
Memorial services will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, at 1:00 PM from Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Dwayne Carter officiating.
Mrs. Dukes, daughter of the late Faye Collins Cook and Theodore Cook, was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a Dental Hygenist and the Deli Manager for Sherry's Good Food. She was crowned Miss Georgia Forestry for 1969.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brothers, Richard Cook and Kevin Cook, and by several nieces and nephews.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2607 Commons Blvd, Augusta, GA 30909.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/05/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved