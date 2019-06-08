Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Brady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Hood Brady

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sherry Hood Brady Obituary
Sherry Hood Brady, 71, wife of 18 years to Danny R. Brady, entered into rest Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 2:00 PM from Hopeful Baptist Church, 2973 Winter Rd, Blythe, GA, with Reverend Greg Glover and Reverend John Raborn officiating. She will lie in state from 1:00 PM until the hour of service.

Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Mrs. Brady, daughter of the late Beulah Cox Hood and Wilbert Hood, was born in Coalfield, TN. She was a licensed dietician and worked for many hospitals and nursing homes in the CSRA, and was a member of Hopeful Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Tom Gray, of Aiken, SC, and Tim Gray, of Lyman, SC; her daughter, Teresa Gray, of Jackson, SC; her brothers, Gary Hood, of Beech Island, SC, Ricky Hood, of Aiken, SC, and Jerry Hood, of North Augusta, SC; and her sisters, Betty Soule, of Dallas, TX, Stella Owens, of Evans, GA, and Shelia Tillman, of North Augusta, SC. Sherry was also blessed with eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Don Lackman, Wyatt Gray, Clayton Cooper, Ryan Green, John Owens III, and Murray Tillman.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.

www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from June 8 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now