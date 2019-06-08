|
|
Sherry Hood Brady, 71, wife of 18 years to Danny R. Brady, entered into rest Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 2:00 PM from Hopeful Baptist Church, 2973 Winter Rd, Blythe, GA, with Reverend Greg Glover and Reverend John Raborn officiating. She will lie in state from 1:00 PM until the hour of service.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Brady, daughter of the late Beulah Cox Hood and Wilbert Hood, was born in Coalfield, TN. She was a licensed dietician and worked for many hospitals and nursing homes in the CSRA, and was a member of Hopeful Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Tom Gray, of Aiken, SC, and Tim Gray, of Lyman, SC; her daughter, Teresa Gray, of Jackson, SC; her brothers, Gary Hood, of Beech Island, SC, Ricky Hood, of Aiken, SC, and Jerry Hood, of North Augusta, SC; and her sisters, Betty Soule, of Dallas, TX, Stella Owens, of Evans, GA, and Shelia Tillman, of North Augusta, SC. Sherry was also blessed with eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Don Lackman, Wyatt Gray, Clayton Cooper, Ryan Green, John Owens III, and Murray Tillman.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from June 8 to June 9, 2019