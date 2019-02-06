|
Shirley A. Humphrey, age 87, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at her residence.
Shirley was born in Granville, Wisconsin to the late William A. Strehlow and Alvina Klauser Strehlow. She proudly served in the United States Air Force where she met her beloved husband who was serving in the United States Navy. She and Dick married on September 29, 1951 in Elko, Nevada. After her honorable discharge from the Air Force, she became a faithful and devoted Navy wife- following her husband around the country until his retirement. Shirley was a member of the Virginia Beach VFW Auxiliary Post 392 where she was recently presented with her 40 year pin. As an auxiliary volunteer, Shirley spent countless hours making lap robes to be distributed at the VA Hospital in Virginia.
She was a member of Damascus Baptist Church and the Ladies Sunday School class.
Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, PNC C.W. "Dick" Humphrey, USN, Ret.; parents, William A. Strehlow and Alvina Klauser Strehlow; three sisters; and her feline companions, Yashko and Tiny.
She is survived by her sister, Laverne "Lovey" Uteech; sister in law, Anne Humphrey King; her feline companion, Jezz; granddaughter, Ashley Rohrs; goddaughter, Sarah Dew; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 P.M. Saturday in the Welcome Center at Damascus Baptist Church.
A memorial celebration will take place at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the church sanctuary with Reverend David Stockton officiating. Military honors will be rendered. Interment will be private following the service in the church cemetery where Shirley will be laid to rest along with Dick, Yashko, and Tiny.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Damascus Baptist Church, 6375 Ridge Road, Appling, Georgia 30802.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Janet Peterson and her staff of "A Time 4 Care" and Dr. Jonathan Reimer and staff of Regency Hospice.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019