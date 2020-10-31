1/1
Shirley A. Madison
Ms. Shirley A. Madison
Augusta, GA—Ms. Shirley A. Madison, entered into rest October 24, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held 11 am Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Young Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Allen Transou officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Ms. Madison, a native of Richmond County was a member of Young Macedonia Baptist Church. She was employed by the Federal Government Print Office in Washington, DC and retired from the Veterans Administration Medical Center, Augusta, GA.
Survivors include a daughter, Carla Richmond; three sons, Robert Richmond, Kevin Richmond and Lionel Madison; three sisters, Joyce Madison, Carolyn Madison and Patrina Williams; 5 grandchildren, two great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. viewing will be held from 2-6 pm Monday at the funeral home. G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Nov. 1, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
