Shirley A. Thomas
Augusta, GA.—Mrs. Shirley A. Thomas entered into rest on October 19, 2020. Graveside service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at Cedar Grove Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Collins (Patricia) Mahoney; Jimmy(Betty)Lockhart; grandchildren, Nathaniel Mahoney and Jonathan Mahoney; nephews, Mark Howard and Miguel Lockhart, niece, Denise Howard and a host of other relatives. Mrs. Thomas may viewed on Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
OCT
23
Graveside service
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
