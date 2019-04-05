|
A celebration of life service for Mrs. Shirley Ann Perdue Hicks age 78 will be held 11:00 am Saturday April 6, 2019 at Cornerstone Community Church, North Augusta with Pastor John Los officiating. Interment will be held private. Mrs. Hicks entered into rest Tuesday April 2, 2019 at Doctors Hospital, Augusta, GA. She was a native of Augusta, GA and a life long resident of Aiken County. Mrs. Hicks was the beloved wife of 60 years to Mr. James Luther Hicks, Trenton and a daughter of the late Mr. E. W. Perdue and the late Mrs. Emily Anderson Perdue. Mrs. Hicks had a love for dancing, cooking, fishing and in her younger days, roller skating. Shopping was also a hobby that she could not resist. Additional survivors include one son, Robert Hughes (Amy) Hicks, Beech Island; two daughters, Sonja (Mark) Wright, Belvedere, Joyce Hicks-Paugh, Jackson; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Mrs. Hicks was predeceased by three sisters, Sylvia Caines, Dorothy Grossman, Bonnie Faye Bell. The family has suggested that memorials be made to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital 1220 George C. Wilson Dr., Augusta, GA 30909. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at: www.colefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2019