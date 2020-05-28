Shirley Bragg McClellan
1936 - 2020
Shirley Bragg McClellan
Waynesboro, GA—Mrs. Shirley Avis Bragg McClellan, 84, went to be with her Heavenly Father from her residence in Waynesboro, GA on May 26, 2020. Shirley was born in Screven County on February 23, 1936, to the late John Raymond and Agnes Lively Bragg. She was a graduate of the Screven County High School and the Georgia Teacher's College, which is now Georgia Southern University. She retired after being an educator for thirty-eight years, and was a member of the Botsford Baptist Church in Waynesboro, GA. She is preceded in death by her parents, and a son, Ronnie McClellan. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law; Renee M. Sasser and Rae M. and Bill Marchman, both of Waynesboro, GA, her grandchildren; Ray and Ashlie McClellan, Billy and Devin Marchman, Matt and Sara Marchman, Jorie Marchman, Amy Sasser, Casey Sasser, and great-grandchildren; Brice Marchman, Jace Marchman, Addison McClellan, and Tucker McClellan. Graveside services will be held at Antioch Christian Church Cemetery in Sylvania, GA, on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 3:00pm, with Mr. Billy Marchman officiating. Pallbearers will be Ray McClellan, Billy Marchman, Matt Marchman, Casey Sasser, Russell Flakes, and Mike McClellan. Memorial contributions may be made to Botsford Baptist Church, 825 Botsford Church Road, Waynesboro, GA 30830. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com Joiner Anderson Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Antioch Christian Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
202 Ennis Street
Sylvania, GA 30467
(912) 564-7725
