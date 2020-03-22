|
Shirley C. Schneider
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Shirley Cox Schneider, 85, entered into rest on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Pruitt Health, Augusta Hills.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Pastor Jan Oglesbee officiating.
Mrs. Schneider was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. She was the daughter of the late Leonard S. and Anona L. Greeson Cox. Mrs. Schneider retired as a Clerk with the Richmond County Tax Commissioners office, after 34 years of service. She was an active member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church and was a member of the Choir for over 50 years.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Schneider was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Boswell Schneider, Jr. and her brother, Jerry Cox.
She is survived by her son, Trey Schneider (Anita) of Hollywood, FL, sister, Linda C. Blackston (Eugene) of Augusta, GA, grandchildren, Chris Schneider, Ryan Schneider (Brittany) and Brock Herbert and Corey Coleman, great grandchildren, Caylee, Olivia, Skyler and Grayson, sister in law, Elizabeth Cox of Birmingham, AL, brother in law and sister in law, Billy and Joy Schneider of South Carolina and dear friend, Faye Coleman of Augusta, GA.
Due to CDC restrictions on all gatherings, no public visitation is scheduled. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
For those desiring the family suggest donations to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 2220 Walton Way, Augusta, GA, 30904.
