Shirley Fields


1953 - 2020
Shirley Fields Obituary
Shirley Fields
Augusta, GA—Shirley Laverne Fields was granted her angel wing on March 9, 2020.
Mrs. Fields was born February 14, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, to Jimmie Caesar Vinson and Mary Francis (Steven) Vinson. Shirley touched so many lives that knew her. Her outspoken personality and laugh brought joy to many in our family.
She was proceeded in death by mother and father; 1 sister and 2 brothers.
Shirley is survived by her children, Stanley Fields of Augusta, Georgia; Algia Fields Blanton of Woodstock, Georgia; Eva Fields of Augusta, Georgia; sisters, Sadie Vinson, Joann Freeman Gambling, Lannie Vinson Covin; brothers, Sam Vinson and Robert Vinson; and 8 grandchildren; and 13 great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Victory Assembly of God, 2030 Olive Road, Augusta, GA., with the Pastor Larry Hall, officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 2:00 until 7:30 p.m. at Smith-Peoples Funeral Home, 706-724-1885.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2020
