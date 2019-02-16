Home

Shirley Flanders (Flanders) McCary


1939 - 2019
Shirley Flanders (Flanders) McCary Obituary
Mrs. Shirley Flanders McCary, 80, of North Augusta, SC, entered into rest on Thursday, February 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

The family will greet friends Sunday beginning at 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC and A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 o'clock in the chapel with Rev. Brad Royal officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Gardens Memorial Park, Edgefield, SC. Please visit hatcherfuneralhome.com to leave a note of condolence and view the complete obituary.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2019
