DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
706-554-3531
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
St., Michael's Episcopal Church
515 South Liberty Street
Waynesboro, GA
1924 - 2019
Shirley Highsmith Obituary
Shirley Highsmith
Waynesboro, GA—Gertrude "Shirley" Dickens Holland Highsmith, 95, entered into rest peacefully Sunday, September 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27 at St., Michael's Episcopal Church, 515 South Liberty Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830. Rev. Larry Jesion, Priest-In-Charge will celebrate; Reverends Gene Paradise and Terri Degenhardt will assist. Following the service, the family will host a lunch in the fellowship hall for all in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Michael's Episcopal Church.
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service (706-554-3531). You may sign the guest book at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 24, 2019
